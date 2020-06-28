All apartments in Kansas City
527 Cypress Avenue
Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:24 AM

527 Cypress Avenue

527 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

527 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic renovation in this Northeast home for rent!
Around 2000 SF of living space in this 5bd, 2bth home.
Shaded lot on a great block with a large front porch to greet you!
Fresh paint throughout the home with a large living room & seperate dining space for family dinners!
Kitchen comes with a stove and fridge provided and sits right next to your back deck! Great opportunity to entertain!
The 2nd level comes with 3 bedrooms and a new, full bath!
The larger bedroom will fit a king bed and has a walk-in closet!
The 3rd level comes with 2 additional rooms that would make great playrooms or additional bedrooms!
Another renovated bath is on the 3rd floor with a walk-in shower!
Pets prohibited. Serious inquiries only!
Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer/trash and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Lee's Summit and Independence Vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
527 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 527 Cypress Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 Cypress Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 Cypress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 527 Cypress Avenue offer parking?
No, 527 Cypress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 527 Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 527 Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 527 Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
