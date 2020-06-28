527 Cypress Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic renovation in this Northeast home for rent!
Around 2000 SF of living space in this 5bd, 2bth home.
Shaded lot on a great block with a large front porch to greet you!
Fresh paint throughout the home with a large living room & seperate dining space for family dinners!
Kitchen comes with a stove and fridge provided and sits right next to your back deck! Great opportunity to entertain!
The 2nd level comes with 3 bedrooms and a new, full bath!
The larger bedroom will fit a king bed and has a walk-in closet!
The 3rd level comes with 2 additional rooms that would make great playrooms or additional bedrooms!
Another renovated bath is on the 3rd floor with a walk-in shower!
Pets prohibited. Serious inquiries only!
Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer/trash and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Lee's Summit and Independence Vouchers considered.