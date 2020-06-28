527 Cypress Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic renovation in this Northeast home for rent!

Around 2000 SF of living space in this 5bd, 2bth home.

Shaded lot on a great block with a large front porch to greet you!

Fresh paint throughout the home with a large living room & seperate dining space for family dinners!

Kitchen comes with a stove and fridge provided and sits right next to your back deck! Great opportunity to entertain!

The 2nd level comes with 3 bedrooms and a new, full bath!

The larger bedroom will fit a king bed and has a walk-in closet!

The 3rd level comes with 2 additional rooms that would make great playrooms or additional bedrooms!

Another renovated bath is on the 3rd floor with a walk-in shower!

Pets prohibited. Serious inquiries only!

Tenants pay gas, electric and water/sewer/trash and responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Lee's Summit and Independence Vouchers considered.