Last updated May 14 2019 at 3:05 PM

5145 Rinker Road

5145 Rinker Road · No Longer Available
Location

5145 Rinker Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home boasts spacious rooms and a perfect location to for any Kansas City commuter, located just off I-435 & Eastwood Trafficway.

This home does feature brand new appliances in the eat-in kitchen, new flooring and paint throughout. The home is also all electric, making it very energy efficient!

There is also a loft space upstairs that offers additional living space. Outside the home showcases a front porch and a large backyard; great for entertaining or relaxing! The home is also a part of Raytown School District.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Rinker Road have any available units?
5145 Rinker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5145 Rinker Road currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Rinker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Rinker Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5145 Rinker Road is pet friendly.
Does 5145 Rinker Road offer parking?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not offer parking.
Does 5145 Rinker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Rinker Road have a pool?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not have a pool.
Does 5145 Rinker Road have accessible units?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Rinker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5145 Rinker Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5145 Rinker Road does not have units with air conditioning.
