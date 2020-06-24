5145 Rinker Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home boasts spacious rooms and a perfect location to for any Kansas City commuter, located just off I-435 & Eastwood Trafficway.



This home does feature brand new appliances in the eat-in kitchen, new flooring and paint throughout. The home is also all electric, making it very energy efficient!



There is also a loft space upstairs that offers additional living space. Outside the home showcases a front porch and a large backyard; great for entertaining or relaxing! The home is also a part of Raytown School District.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.