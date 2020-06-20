5026 Virginia Avenue

Amenities
Lovely UMKC and Rockhurst adjacent home with large covered porch, big kitchen with all the trimmings, large bath with skylight. Hardwoods throughout. Cutest block in the neighborhood. Cozy fenced back yard and patio. Off street parking. Huge basement with laundry and storage. Freshly painted and ready for move-in.
