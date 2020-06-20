All apartments in Kansas City
5026 Virginia Avenue

5026 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5026 Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely UMKC and Rockhurst adjacent home with large covered porch, big kitchen with all the trimmings, large bath with skylight. Hardwoods throughout. Cutest block in the neighborhood. Cozy fenced back yard and patio. Off street parking. Huge basement with laundry and storage. Freshly painted and ready for move-in.
Lovely UMKC and Rockhurst adjacent home with large covered porch, big kitchen with all the trimmings, large bath with skylight. Cutest block in the neighborhood. Cozy back yard and patio. Off street parking. Huge basement with laundry and storage. Freshly painted and ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
5026 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 5026 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Virginia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Virginia Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5026 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5026 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5026 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
