4950 Central #504

{4950 - 504} Kirkwood Circle Condo + Amenities Included + 2 Balconies + 2 Parking Spaces - Amazing and very rare condo available for immediate possession. Located just south of the Plaza, walking distance to Loose Park, Main Street shops, restaurants, Library, and all the best KC and The Plaza have to offer!



The condo features an open floorplan w/ large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area, Granite Counter-tops in Chef's Kitchen. Lots of windows! W/D hookups in unit! Bedrooms are all very spacious w/ generous closet space.



Kirkwood Circle is an award-winning building with top-of-the-line amenities, quietly nestled on a 10 acre, park-like setting! Amenities include: 24 hour concierge and security, fitness center, club room with full kitchen, large outdoor pool, two covered parking spots in underground garage, and large storage area in basement.



$400 move-in & $400 move-out fee paid by resident.



No Pets Allowed



