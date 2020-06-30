All apartments in Kansas City
4950 Central #504

4950 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
{4950 - 504} Kirkwood Circle Condo + Amenities Included + 2 Balconies + 2 Parking Spaces - Amazing and very rare condo available for immediate possession. Located just south of the Plaza, walking distance to Loose Park, Main Street shops, restaurants, Library, and all the best KC and The Plaza have to offer!

The condo features an open floorplan w/ large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen area, Granite Counter-tops in Chef's Kitchen. Lots of windows! W/D hookups in unit! Bedrooms are all very spacious w/ generous closet space.

Kirkwood Circle is an award-winning building with top-of-the-line amenities, quietly nestled on a 10 acre, park-like setting! Amenities include: 24 hour concierge and security, fitness center, club room with full kitchen, large outdoor pool, two covered parking spots in underground garage, and large storage area in basement.

$400 move-in & $400 move-out fee paid by resident.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4015483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Central #504 have any available units?
4950 Central #504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Central #504 have?
Some of 4950 Central #504's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Central #504 currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Central #504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Central #504 pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Central #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4950 Central #504 offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Central #504 offers parking.
Does 4950 Central #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 Central #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Central #504 have a pool?
Yes, 4950 Central #504 has a pool.
Does 4950 Central #504 have accessible units?
No, 4950 Central #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Central #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 Central #504 does not have units with dishwashers.

