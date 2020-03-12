4821 N White Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Coming soon! - NEWLY RENOVATED - Charming single family with 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom. This newly renovated house in North Kansas City located in the Maple Park West neighborhood available IMMEDIATELY!



Schools:

Maplewood Elementary

Maple Park Middle

Winnetonka High School



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



