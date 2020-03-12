All apartments in Kansas City
4821 N White Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

4821 N White Ave

4821 North White Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4821 North White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Coming soon! - NEWLY RENOVATED - Charming single family with 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom. This newly renovated house in North Kansas City located in the Maple Park West neighborhood available IMMEDIATELY!

Schools:
Maplewood Elementary
Maple Park Middle
Winnetonka High School

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4264093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 N White Ave have any available units?
4821 N White Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4821 N White Ave have?
Some of 4821 N White Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 N White Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4821 N White Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 N White Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 N White Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4821 N White Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4821 N White Ave does offer parking.
Does 4821 N White Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 N White Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 N White Ave have a pool?
No, 4821 N White Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4821 N White Ave have accessible units?
No, 4821 N White Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 N White Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 N White Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
