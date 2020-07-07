4815 East 43rd Street

Amenities

This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is located across the street from Vineyard Park. This house s also located close to shopping, restaurants, and more!



The living room provides you with fresh paint, new fixtures, and new carpet. You will love this kitchen and what it provides for you. It was refinished with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with new LTV flooring, fixtures, fresh paint, new countertop, new backsplash, and more! The bedrooms contain the same new carpet with new fixtures and fresh paint. Both bathrooms have new vanities, fixtures, toilets, and the full bath with brand new shower walls. The gated backyard is great for pets!



Add it to your must see list today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.