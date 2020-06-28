All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:27 PM

4809 Farley Avenue

4809 Farley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4809 Farley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a 3 bed 1 bath house? You’ve found it!

This quaint 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly remodeled bathroom, a spacious floor plan, and a great back deck.

This house is located in southeast Kansas City off of highways 435 and 70. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.

Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Farley Avenue have any available units?
4809 Farley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Farley Avenue have?
Some of 4809 Farley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Farley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Farley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Farley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Farley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Farley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4809 Farley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4809 Farley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4809 Farley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Farley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4809 Farley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Farley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4809 Farley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Farley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4809 Farley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
