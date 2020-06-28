4809 Farley Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a 3 bed 1 bath house? You’ve found it!



This quaint 3 bed 1 bath home is now open for showings. It features beautiful hardwood flooring, a newly remodeled bathroom, a spacious floor plan, and a great back deck.



This house is located in southeast Kansas City off of highways 435 and 70. It is close to plenty of restaurants and shopping.



Don't miss out on this great house, check out this property today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.