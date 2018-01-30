All apartments in Kansas City
4805 Mercier St.

4805 Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4805 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
{4805} Available Now! Charming West Plaza Bungalow + Private Off-Street Parking! - Charming Bungalow located only 3 blocks from the Plaza! Loads of character throughout - Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, farm-house style kitchen with gas range and a darling restaurant-style breakfast nook built-in! Relax on the inviting front screened-in porch or choose the sunroom/porch located in the back of the home that overlooks your backyard oasis, brick patio & fenced yard! The Off-Street Parking is a huge bonus & large enough for approximately 3 vehicles. The unfinished walk-out basement makes for great storage space and laundry room. Washer/Dryer are included! Incredible West Plaza location with award-winning restaurants just steps away! Easy Access to Popular KC attractions such as the Country Club Plaza, UMKC & Westport. Entertainment, shopping and nightlife minutes away.

Furnished option available

LIV: 11X17
DIN: 11X13
BR2:10X10
MBR: 11X10

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5140080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4805 Mercier St. have any available units?
4805 Mercier St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4805 Mercier St. have?
Some of 4805 Mercier St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Mercier St. currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Mercier St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Mercier St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4805 Mercier St. is pet friendly.
Does 4805 Mercier St. offer parking?
Yes, 4805 Mercier St. offers parking.
Does 4805 Mercier St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Mercier St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Mercier St. have a pool?
No, 4805 Mercier St. does not have a pool.
Does 4805 Mercier St. have accessible units?
No, 4805 Mercier St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Mercier St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4805 Mercier St. does not have units with dishwashers.
