4805 Mercier St.

Amenities
{4805} Available Now! Charming West Plaza Bungalow + Private Off-Street Parking! - Charming Bungalow located only 3 blocks from the Plaza! Loads of character throughout - Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, farm-house style kitchen with gas range and a darling restaurant-style breakfast nook built-in! Relax on the inviting front screened-in porch or choose the sunroom/porch located in the back of the home that overlooks your backyard oasis, brick patio & fenced yard! The Off-Street Parking is a huge bonus & large enough for approximately 3 vehicles. The unfinished walk-out basement makes for great storage space and laundry room. Washer/Dryer are included! Incredible West Plaza location with award-winning restaurants just steps away! Easy Access to Popular KC attractions such as the Country Club Plaza, UMKC & Westport. Entertainment, shopping and nightlife minutes away.
Furnished option available
LIV: 11X17
DIN: 11X13
BR2:10X10
MBR: 11X10
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5140080)