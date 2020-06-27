4602 Lister Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4347c470a6 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator, stove and microwave, large open living/dining room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and unfinished basement. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups