All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4602 Lister Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4602 Lister Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4602 Lister Ave

4602 Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4602 Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4347c470a6 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features kitchen with refrigerator, stove and microwave, large open living/dining room, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and unfinished basement. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Central Air Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 Lister Ave have any available units?
4602 Lister Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 Lister Ave have?
Some of 4602 Lister Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 Lister Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4602 Lister Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 Lister Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 Lister Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4602 Lister Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4602 Lister Ave offers parking.
Does 4602 Lister Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 Lister Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 Lister Ave have a pool?
No, 4602 Lister Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4602 Lister Ave have accessible units?
No, 4602 Lister Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 Lister Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4602 Lister Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary