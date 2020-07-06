4600 N Winchester Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse!!! Awesome house close to Worlds of Fun with great highway access! This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has a great deck and a fenced backyard for playing, relaxing or entertaining. The floor plan just flows so beautifully. This home has a two car garage and an additional storage room below the finished basement. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rental amount and you should have reasonable credit and good rental history. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit. Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule a showing today to see this awesome family home!