4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Check out this gorgeous 1 bedroom with original hardwoods that have been completely refinished!

Generous-sized living room with new windows and great natural light.

Oversized closet with washer/dryer being added!

Fresh paint throughout.

Check out this open kitchen with all-black gas stove, dishwasher and fridge.

Updated cabinets.

Eat-in/dining space for a small dining table.

Refinished bath with walk-in shower and updated finishes!

Storage space comes with the unit!

Google-Fiber wired.

On-site maintenance.

Tenants pay gas and electric.

Cats ok with $150 non-refundable pet deposit.

WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!!!!!