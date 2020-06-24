All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:15 AM

4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2

4511 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4511 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Check out this gorgeous 1 bedroom with original hardwoods that have been completely refinished!
Generous-sized living room with new windows and great natural light.
Oversized closet with washer/dryer being added!
Fresh paint throughout.
Check out this open kitchen with all-black gas stove, dishwasher and fridge.
Updated cabinets.
Eat-in/dining space for a small dining table.
Refinished bath with walk-in shower and updated finishes!
Storage space comes with the unit!
Google-Fiber wired.
On-site maintenance.
Tenants pay gas and electric.
Cats ok with $150 non-refundable pet deposit.
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have any available units?
4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have?
Some of 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 offer parking?
No, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have a pool?
No, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Roanoke Pkwy - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary