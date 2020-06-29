All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4507 North East 103rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4507 North East 103rd Ter
Last updated June 24 2020 at 6:30 PM

4507 North East 103rd Ter

4507 NE 103rd Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4507 NE 103rd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64156

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Another Great Listing From Kevin with Renters Warehouse a call. 816-529-9960, property available 8/15. Excellent Condition--Shows like NEW. Kitchen features Oak Hardwood Floor, Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Lower Level Family Room has 10 foot ceilings and walks out to a big fenced back yard. Huge Deck with stairs leading down to yard--Perfect for letting the dog out. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Credit scores must be 6 or higher, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have any available units?
4507 North East 103rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have?
Some of 4507 North East 103rd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 North East 103rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4507 North East 103rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 North East 103rd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 North East 103rd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter offer parking?
No, 4507 North East 103rd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 North East 103rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 4507 North East 103rd Ter has a pool.
Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 4507 North East 103rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 North East 103rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4507 North East 103rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary