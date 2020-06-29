4507 North East 103rd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Another Great Listing From Kevin with Renters Warehouse a call. 816-529-9960, property available 8/15. Excellent Condition--Shows like NEW. Kitchen features Oak Hardwood Floor, Oak Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances. Lower Level Family Room has 10 foot ceilings and walks out to a big fenced back yard. Huge Deck with stairs leading down to yard--Perfect for letting the dog out. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Credit scores must be 6 or higher, no exceptions.