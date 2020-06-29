4432 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117 Winnwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Kansas City Duplex close to shopping - This Duplex is located in North Kansas City and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath . The home has carpeting and nice floor plan. The kitchen appliances include stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer included in unit. There is off street parking in front. Owner pays for Gas and Water Bills. Pets are Welcome with $200 pet deposit and $20 pet rent per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have any available units?
4432 N. Jackson, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.