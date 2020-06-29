All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4432 N. Jackson, Unit A
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4432 N. Jackson, Unit A

4432 North Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4432 North Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
North Kansas City Duplex close to shopping - This Duplex is located in North Kansas City and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath . The home has carpeting and nice floor plan. The kitchen appliances include stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer included in unit. There is off street parking in front. Owner pays for Gas and Water Bills. Pets are Welcome with $200 pet deposit and $20 pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517
Rent is $795.00 Per Month

(RLNE3827225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have any available units?
4432 N. Jackson, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have?
Some of 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4432 N. Jackson, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A offers parking.
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have a pool?
No, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4432 N. Jackson, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary