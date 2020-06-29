4432 N. Jackson, Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

North Kansas City Duplex close to shopping - This Duplex is located in North Kansas City and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath . The home has carpeting and nice floor plan. The kitchen appliances include stove and refrigerator. There are washer/dryer included in unit. There is off street parking in front. Owner pays for Gas and Water Bills. Pets are Welcome with $200 pet deposit and $20 pet rent per month.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent is $795.00 Per Month



(RLNE3827225)