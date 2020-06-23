All apartments in Kansas City
4429 wabash ave
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

4429 wabash ave

4429 Wabash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
ROOMS FOR RENT, CALLING ALL ROOMMATES / STUDENTS - Property Id: 68698

CALLING ALL ROOMMATES - RENTING BY ROOMS---QUICK SUMMARY: -Renting 1 individual room with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area. Common area and kitchen is partially furnished. option of -Year long leases - other depending on situation work it out with the owner. MONTH TO MONTH only, perfect for students-dogs or cats are welcomed, communicate with owner -Cheaper and an Ideal location for college students living off campus ( UMKC, Rockhurst). Many universities are a short drive away. -Great for young professionals looking for an easy commute to jobs in downtown, Westport, or across the Kansas city metro, also minutes from the Plaza. Great highway access. -Drug free.

IDEAL FOR TRAVELING NURSES or medical students!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68698
Property Id 68698

(RLNE5456031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 wabash ave have any available units?
4429 wabash ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 wabash ave have?
Some of 4429 wabash ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 wabash ave currently offering any rent specials?
4429 wabash ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 wabash ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 wabash ave is pet friendly.
Does 4429 wabash ave offer parking?
No, 4429 wabash ave does not offer parking.
Does 4429 wabash ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 wabash ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 wabash ave have a pool?
No, 4429 wabash ave does not have a pool.
Does 4429 wabash ave have accessible units?
No, 4429 wabash ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 wabash ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 wabash ave does not have units with dishwashers.
