Kansas City, MO
4424 Benton Blvd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

4424 Benton Blvd

4424 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Too many updates to list. This home has been revamped and brought back to it's original charm with several modern updates. Once of a kind rental! Section 8 and other Subsidized Housing Vouchers are welcome. Pets are welcome with separate Pet Addendum!

Lots of space.

Schedule your self showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Benton Blvd have any available units?
4424 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Benton Blvd have?
Some of 4424 Benton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Benton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Benton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Benton Blvd offers parking.
Does 4424 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 4424 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4424 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Benton Blvd has units with dishwashers.

