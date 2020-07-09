4424 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130 Oak Park Southwest
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Too many updates to list. This home has been revamped and brought back to it's original charm with several modern updates. Once of a kind rental! Section 8 and other Subsidized Housing Vouchers are welcome. Pets are welcome with separate Pet Addendum!
Lots of space.
Schedule your self showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4424 Benton Blvd have any available units?
4424 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.