Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4416 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

4416 Pennsylvania Ave

4416 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e797585065 ---- Kendal is only two blocks from The Plaza, five minutes from Westport and only 10 minutes from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute. This gorgeous 1BR/1bath apartment is waiting just for you! It features white kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, and microwave. Spacious counter-tops, large vanity in the restroom, and carpet throughout the unit. This one bedroom is about 850 sq ft and is renting for $850/month with a $500 deposit on a 12-month lease. The landlord will pay for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome! 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** The Kendal is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call Jennifer or Ivy to schedule a showing @ 816-561-7368 **showings by appointment ONLY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
4416 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 4416 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.

