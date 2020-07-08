4416 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e797585065 ---- Kendal is only two blocks from The Plaza, five minutes from Westport and only 10 minutes from Downtown. It is also close to UMKC and KC Art Institute. This gorgeous 1BR/1bath apartment is waiting just for you! It features white kitchen appliances including a dishwasher, and microwave. Spacious counter-tops, large vanity in the restroom, and carpet throughout the unit. This one bedroom is about 850 sq ft and is renting for $850/month with a $500 deposit on a 12-month lease. The landlord will pay for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome! 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** The Kendal is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call Jennifer or Ivy to schedule a showing @ 816-561-7368 **showings by appointment ONLY**