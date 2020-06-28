4400 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64111 West Plaza
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Quaint studio apartment in west plaza Carpet flooring Looking for someone to take over my lease from mid February 2020 to mid August 2020. The lease could be extended from that point. do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4400 Roanoke Pkwy have any available units?
4400 Roanoke Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.