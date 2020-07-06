All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:14 AM

4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1

4336 Northeast 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4336 Northeast 83rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64119

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this great townhome perfectly located near the intersection of Highway 152 & N Brighton. Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with outstanding location just minutes from Smithville Lake, Zona Rosa, Liberty, KCI & Downtown Kansas City. Photos Coming Soon!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have any available units?
4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4336 Northeast 83rd Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

