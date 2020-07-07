All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 31 2020

4333 Oak Street

4333 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4333 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 story condo near Plaza! has lots to offer! Lots of windows from natural light. Relax in the living room next to the stunning 2-story fireplace. Large loft on the 2nd floor that overlooks the living room and has it's own balcony. There are two nice sized bedrooms with 2 full baths on the bedroom level. Great views from both of your balconies. Laundry is in the building on the lower floor. Designated parking in the back for easy access and convenience. Within walking distance to the Nelson Atkins Art Museum and Plaza.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 12/27/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 Oak Street have any available units?
4333 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 Oak Street have?
Some of 4333 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4333 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4333 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 4333 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4333 Oak Street offers parking.
Does 4333 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4333 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4333 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4333 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.

