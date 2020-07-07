4333 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 2 bedroom, 2 story condo near Plaza! has lots to offer! Lots of windows from natural light. Relax in the living room next to the stunning 2-story fireplace. Large loft on the 2nd floor that overlooks the living room and has it's own balcony. There are two nice sized bedrooms with 2 full baths on the bedroom level. Great views from both of your balconies. Laundry is in the building on the lower floor. Designated parking in the back for easy access and convenience. Within walking distance to the Nelson Atkins Art Museum and Plaza.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 12/27/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.