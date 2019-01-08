All apartments in Kansas City
4327 N Campbell Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

4327 N Campbell Street

4327 North Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4327 North Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64116
Crestview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4327 N Campbell Street Available 05/04/20 MOVE-IN SOON - 3 bed, 2 bath - Newly Rehabbed - Check out this newly rehabbed Northland property for rent! Fresh paint, wood-like floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Great back deck and backyard. Get it before it's gone!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5734754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 N Campbell Street have any available units?
4327 N Campbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 N Campbell Street have?
Some of 4327 N Campbell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 N Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4327 N Campbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 N Campbell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 N Campbell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4327 N Campbell Street offer parking?
No, 4327 N Campbell Street does not offer parking.
Does 4327 N Campbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4327 N Campbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 N Campbell Street have a pool?
No, 4327 N Campbell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4327 N Campbell Street have accessible units?
No, 4327 N Campbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 N Campbell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4327 N Campbell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

