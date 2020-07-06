4317 Holly Street

Amenities
Exciting opportunity to live in the heart of the action with modern conveniences. This newly built 4-Plex is now ready for occupancy! Ground floor units, one is ADA accessible. Each unit features hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, walk in closets, and 2 individual bathrooms with beautiful inlet tile walls, tile floors and single sinks. Each unit has stainless steel appliances, smart locks, and sound proofing throughout. In unit, washer and dryer provided too! Private parking lot behind the building to accommodate your needs.
Contact us to schedule a showing.