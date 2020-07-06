All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
4317 Holly Street
4317 Holly Street

4317 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4317 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Exciting opportunity to live in the heart of the action with modern conveniences. This newly built 4-Plex is now ready for occupancy! Ground floor units, one is ADA accessible. Each unit features hardwoods throughout, granite countertops, walk in closets, and 2 individual bathrooms with beautiful inlet tile walls, tile floors and single sinks. Each unit has stainless steel appliances, smart locks, and sound proofing throughout. In unit, washer and dryer provided too! Private parking lot behind the building to accommodate your needs.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Holly Street have any available units?
4317 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Holly Street have?
Some of 4317 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 4317 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 4317 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 4317 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

