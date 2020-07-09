All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4314 Jarboe St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4314 Jarboe St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4314 Jarboe St.

4314 Jarboe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4314 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d97eb70fc ----
~~~MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $299 first month rent with a 13 month lease! LIMITED TIME ONLY!~~~Renovation is complete on this house in Midtown near all the conveniences. Covered driveway with new concrete keeps you and your car free from the elements. Gleaming hardwood floors and kitchen includes all the amenities! Fenced yard outside the front door great for pets and covered patio. Be ready to view this rental, will not last long!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 cat welcome (fees apply)
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 Jarboe St. have any available units?
4314 Jarboe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 Jarboe St. have?
Some of 4314 Jarboe St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 Jarboe St. currently offering any rent specials?
4314 Jarboe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 Jarboe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 Jarboe St. is pet friendly.
Does 4314 Jarboe St. offer parking?
No, 4314 Jarboe St. does not offer parking.
Does 4314 Jarboe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 Jarboe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 Jarboe St. have a pool?
No, 4314 Jarboe St. does not have a pool.
Does 4314 Jarboe St. have accessible units?
No, 4314 Jarboe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 Jarboe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 Jarboe St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary