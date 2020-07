Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Tudor in Romainelli Gardens in the heart of the coveted Brookside neighborhood. Two car covered garage behind a gate along with a new new wood deck in the FENCED back yard. You'll love the covered porch in the 3br 2.5 Ba. home. Call quickly, This home will not last.