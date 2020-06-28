All apartments in Kansas City
426 West 61st Terrace

426 West 61st Terrace
Location

426 West 61st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113
Greenway Fields

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Brookside / Ward Parkway Home - 426 W 61st Terrace
This home is located in the Brookside / Ward Parkway area and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has a large living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Washer and Dryer are included in unfinished basement. The bedrooms are on the second floor with Full bathroom. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage. There is a private driveway with a detached two car garage. The backyard has a wood privacy fence with well maintained landscaping and Deck off Kitchen. Alarm and Yard care taken care of by ownership.

Rent is $1,995.00 Per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 West 61st Terrace have any available units?
426 West 61st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 West 61st Terrace have?
Some of 426 West 61st Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 West 61st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
426 West 61st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 West 61st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 West 61st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 426 West 61st Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 426 West 61st Terrace offers parking.
Does 426 West 61st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 West 61st Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 West 61st Terrace have a pool?
No, 426 West 61st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 426 West 61st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 426 West 61st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 426 West 61st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 West 61st Terrace has units with dishwashers.
