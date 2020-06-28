426 West 61st Terrace

Amenities

Brookside / Ward Parkway Home - 426 W 61st Terrace

This home is located in the Brookside / Ward Parkway area and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has a large living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. Washer and Dryer are included in unfinished basement. The bedrooms are on the second floor with Full bathroom. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage. There is a private driveway with a detached two car garage. The backyard has a wood privacy fence with well maintained landscaping and Deck off Kitchen. Alarm and Yard care taken care of by ownership.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913- 484-4879

Rent is $1,995.00 Per Month



