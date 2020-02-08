426 E. 63rd Terrace

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Contemporary Brookside duplex close to everything - Property Id: 85530
Light and bright, sophisticated two-bedroom duplex within walking distance of restaurants, bars and shopping and 10 min from downtown. This unit is in a friendly, close suburban area and a up-and-coming neighborhood. Two bedrooms plus finished basement appropriate for a rec area or non-conforming bedroom. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and major living areas have beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy coffee on either of two decks. Fenced yard, off-street parking and garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85530
Property Id 85530
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5451574)