Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

426 E. 63rd Terrace

426 East 63rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

426 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Oak Meyer Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 Contemporary Brookside duplex close to everything - Property Id: 85530

Light and bright, sophisticated two-bedroom duplex within walking distance of restaurants, bars and shopping and 10 min from downtown. This unit is in a friendly, close suburban area and a up-and-coming neighborhood. Two bedrooms plus finished basement appropriate for a rec area or non-conforming bedroom. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and major living areas have beautiful hardwood floors. Enjoy coffee on either of two decks. Fenced yard, off-street parking and garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85530
Property Id 85530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have any available units?
426 E. 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 426 E. 63rd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E. 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
426 E. 63rd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E. 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 426 E. 63rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 426 E. 63rd Terrace does offer parking.
Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E. 63rd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 426 E. 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 426 E. 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E. 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E. 63rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
