Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM

4156 Oak Street, Unit 2

4156 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4156 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit next to the KC Art Institute. Great Midtown neighborhood close to Westport and the Plaza. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout. New Kitchen cabinets featuring stainless steel appliances. Central AC and heat. Bathroom has been renovated with tile floors and shower walls. Large laundry room with storage space.
Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated Triplex in great location. Right next to KCAI, the Plaza, and Westport.
Individual laundry in units, individual central AC and heat, off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

