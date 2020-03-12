4156 Oak Street, Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Recently renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit next to the KC Art Institute. Great Midtown neighborhood close to Westport and the Plaza. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout. New Kitchen cabinets featuring stainless steel appliances. Central AC and heat. Bathroom has been renovated with tile floors and shower walls. Large laundry room with storage space.

Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Renovated Triplex in great location. Right next to KCAI, the Plaza, and Westport.

Individual laundry in units, individual central AC and heat, off street parking.