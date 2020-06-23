Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM
4142 Flora Ave
4142 Flora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4142 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 744 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 4142 Flora Ave Kansas City, Missouri.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4142 Flora Ave have any available units?
4142 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4142 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Flora Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Flora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4142 Flora Ave offer parking?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4142 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4142 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4142 Flora Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4142 Flora Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
