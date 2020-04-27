4115 Benton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious and recently remodeled home has 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New painting, laminate flooring throughout, bedrooms all have new carpet. Both bathrooms have been updated. Large dinning room to enjoy family meals. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the basement. This home also has a fenced back yard and a front porch, great for summer activities. For more information and viewing please do not hesitate to call or email. (816) 288-8820 Ask for Tenecher! Apply Online today!