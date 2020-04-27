All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 6 2019 at 4:46 AM

4115 Benton Boulevard

Location

4115 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This spacious and recently remodeled home has 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New painting, laminate flooring throughout, bedrooms all have new carpet. Both bathrooms have been updated. Large dinning room to enjoy family meals. Washer and dryer hook ups are located in the basement. This home also has a fenced back yard and a front porch, great for summer activities. For more information and viewing please do not hesitate to call or email. (816) 288-8820 Ask for Tenecher! Apply Online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Benton Boulevard have any available units?
4115 Benton Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Benton Boulevard have?
Some of 4115 Benton Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Benton Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Benton Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Benton Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4115 Benton Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4115 Benton Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Benton Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Benton Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Benton Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 Benton Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
