4104 Locust Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

4104 Locust Street

4104 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4104 Locust Street Available 11/29/19 ABSOLUTELY Stunning Kansas City, MO Home-Showings Begin 11/24!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1133789?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home in KCMO sits in the highly sought after Southmoreland Neighborhood. Beautiful home is very close to everything you love in KC! 1 block from Gillham Park. Short distance to Westport, Mid-town, the Plaza, Nelson Atkins Museum, UMKC, and just 10 minutes from Downtown and Brookside! Good sized home with finished 3rd floor has over 2,200 square feet. Interior is light and bright with exposed brick and open ceilings. Home features a mix of original qualities combined with a modern touch. Double parking pad and extra parking directly in front of home is a plus. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the covered front porch. Clean basement offers ample storage space. Don't miss this one!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5331684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Locust Street have any available units?
4104 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4104 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Locust Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Locust Street is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Locust Street offers parking.
Does 4104 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 4104 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 4104 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.

