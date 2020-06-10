Amenities

4104 Locust Street Available 11/29/19 ABSOLUTELY Stunning Kansas City, MO Home-Showings Begin 11/24!! - Get on the waiting list here:

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 1 and a half bath home in KCMO sits in the highly sought after Southmoreland Neighborhood. Beautiful home is very close to everything you love in KC! 1 block from Gillham Park. Short distance to Westport, Mid-town, the Plaza, Nelson Atkins Museum, UMKC, and just 10 minutes from Downtown and Brookside! Good sized home with finished 3rd floor has over 2,200 square feet. Interior is light and bright with exposed brick and open ceilings. Home features a mix of original qualities combined with a modern touch. Double parking pad and extra parking directly in front of home is a plus. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the covered front porch. Clean basement offers ample storage space. Don't miss this one!!



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 18 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



