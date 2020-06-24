407 Northeast 113th Terrace

Amenities
This one checks all the boxes! New interior paint, updated laminate wood floors, NEW carpet. Lower level is finished w/ a family & craft room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Enjoy time together w/ your family in the fenced-in backyard that features a freshly stained deck with NEW pergola and mature trees. All this & a wonderful location within walking distance to the elementary school, near parks, dining, & easy highway access!
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.