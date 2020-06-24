All apartments in Kansas City
407 Northeast 113th Terrace
407 Northeast 113th Terrace

407 Northeast 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

407 Northeast 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one checks all the boxes! New interior paint, updated laminate wood floors, NEW carpet. Lower level is finished w/ a family & craft room. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Enjoy time together w/ your family in the fenced-in backyard that features a freshly stained deck with NEW pergola and mature trees. All this & a wonderful location within walking distance to the elementary school, near parks, dining, & easy highway access!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have any available units?
407 Northeast 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have?
Some of 407 Northeast 113th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Northeast 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
407 Northeast 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Northeast 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace offer parking?
No, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Northeast 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Northeast 113th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
