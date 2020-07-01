All apartments in Kansas City
4039 Charlotte - 10

4039 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
Take a look at this adorable 1 bedroom apartment in South Hyde Park! Centrally located near parks, West port and the Plaza. Google Fiber Ready! Cats welcome! Call us today to schedule a viewing! Leasing Special! Tenant Pays Gas and Electric, 35.00 dollars for a monthly fee sewer water trash
Take a look at this adorable 1 bedroom apartment in South Hyde Park! Centrally located near parks, Westport and the Plaza. Google Fiber Ready! Cats welcome! Off street Parking Call us today to schedule a viewing! Leasing Special! Tenant Pays Gas and Electric; Owner Pays Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have any available units?
4039 Charlotte - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have?
Some of 4039 Charlotte - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Charlotte - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Charlotte - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Charlotte - 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4039 Charlotte - 10 is pet friendly.
Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Charlotte - 10 offers parking.
Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Charlotte - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have a pool?
No, 4039 Charlotte - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have accessible units?
No, 4039 Charlotte - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Charlotte - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4039 Charlotte - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.

