Kansas City, MO
403 E 92nd Terrace
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

403 E 92nd Terrace

403 East 92nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

403 East 92nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waldo Home totally remodeled with Fenced Backyard - This South Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The kitchen appliances include: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The washer and dryer are included in a separate laundry room. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private double wide driveway for off-street parking. The backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,095.00 Per Month

(RLNE5205597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 E 92nd Terrace have any available units?
403 E 92nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 E 92nd Terrace have?
Some of 403 E 92nd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 E 92nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
403 E 92nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 E 92nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 E 92nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 403 E 92nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 403 E 92nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 403 E 92nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 E 92nd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 E 92nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 403 E 92nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 403 E 92nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 403 E 92nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 403 E 92nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 E 92nd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
