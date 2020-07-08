4015 Charlotte St

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d68121001 ----

4015 Charlotte is a historic building located in Hyde Park. These units hold a lot of charm and space. They feature hardwood floors throughout and lots of light. Each unit also includes a personal balcony. This apartment is conveniently located close to Westport, the Plaza, UMKC, and the Nelson-Atkins. This historic neighborhood is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street. Walk to the park, or enjoy the weather from the comforts of your spacious balcony! This apartment is sure to win you over with its vintage appeal but updated comforts.Additional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome under 15 lbs with no pet rent or depositProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property Management!Contact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment. (Showings by Appointment Only. Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 10am-4pm.)Owner pays hot water, water, and trash service. Tenant pays gas and electric. Building is also equipped with Google Fiber Internet service. Pets under 15 pounds welcome.

?



Flooring: Hardwood

Rent Sqft: $0.94

Deposit: 400

Floor Size: 900 sqft

Unit Floor: 2