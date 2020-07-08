All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

4015 Charlotte St

4015 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7d68121001 ----
4015 Charlotte is a historic building located in Hyde Park. These units hold a lot of charm and space. They feature hardwood floors throughout and lots of light. Each unit also includes a personal balcony. This apartment is conveniently located close to Westport, the Plaza, UMKC, and the Nelson-Atkins. This historic neighborhood is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street. Walk to the park, or enjoy the weather from the comforts of your spacious balcony! This apartment is sure to win you over with its vintage appeal but updated comforts.Additional Details:12 month lease$30 application fee$400 Security DepositPets welcome under 15 lbs with no pet rent or depositProfessionally managed by North Terrace Property Management!Contact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment. (Showings by Appointment Only. Monday-Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 10am-4pm.)Owner pays hot water, water, and trash service. Tenant pays gas and electric. Building is also equipped with Google Fiber Internet service. Pets under 15 pounds welcome.
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.94
Deposit: 400
Floor Size: 900 sqft
Unit Floor: 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Charlotte St have any available units?
4015 Charlotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Charlotte St have?
Some of 4015 Charlotte St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Charlotte St currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Charlotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Charlotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 Charlotte St is pet friendly.
Does 4015 Charlotte St offer parking?
No, 4015 Charlotte St does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Charlotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Charlotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Charlotte St have a pool?
No, 4015 Charlotte St does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Charlotte St have accessible units?
No, 4015 Charlotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Charlotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Charlotte St does not have units with dishwashers.

