All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4001 East 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4001 East 68th Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 2:48 AM

4001 East 68th Street

4001 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4001 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Foxtown East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous brand new three bedroom plus two baths with guest bathroom having a large walk in shower. Custom made cabinets with walk in food pantry, center breakfast island, stainless steel appliances. dining area with sliders to a covered patio. Carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom on one side of the home with the other two bedrooms to the other side for privacy. Color theme is the hot grey and white colors with the newest look in blinds. Oversized three stall garage that is insulated. Tenant pays all utilities and does own yard and snow removal. No pets or smoking please.
Home located in very quiet, newer neighborhood. A must see.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 East 68th Street have any available units?
4001 East 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 East 68th Street have?
Some of 4001 East 68th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4001 East 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4001 East 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4001 East 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4001 East 68th Street offers parking.
Does 4001 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 East 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 4001 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4001 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 4001 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 East 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary