4001 East 68th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous brand new three bedroom plus two baths with guest bathroom having a large walk in shower. Custom made cabinets with walk in food pantry, center breakfast island, stainless steel appliances. dining area with sliders to a covered patio. Carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom on one side of the home with the other two bedrooms to the other side for privacy. Color theme is the hot grey and white colors with the newest look in blinds. Oversized three stall garage that is insulated. Tenant pays all utilities and does own yard and snow removal. No pets or smoking please.

Home located in very quiet, newer neighborhood. A must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.