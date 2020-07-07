All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3928 Clark Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3928 Clark Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 7:27 PM

3928 Clark Avenue

3928 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Volker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3928 Clark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper unit of a duplex with numerous updates! laminate wood floors throughout main level. entry into the living room with updated ceiling fan. contemporary open shelving storage in the updated kitchen; comes with fridge, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. One bedroom on the main level. Nicely remodeled bathroom as well. Upstairs enjoy the large 2nd, loft style bedroom with 2 window seats.
basement offers on site regular washer and dryer too.
off street parking behind the building (as well as on street parking)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Clark Avenue have any available units?
3928 Clark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 Clark Avenue have?
Some of 3928 Clark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 Clark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Clark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Clark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 Clark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3928 Clark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3928 Clark Avenue offers parking.
Does 3928 Clark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3928 Clark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Clark Avenue have a pool?
No, 3928 Clark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Clark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3928 Clark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Clark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 Clark Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary