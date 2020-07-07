3928 Clark Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper unit of a duplex with numerous updates! laminate wood floors throughout main level. entry into the living room with updated ceiling fan. contemporary open shelving storage in the updated kitchen; comes with fridge, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove. One bedroom on the main level. Nicely remodeled bathroom as well. Upstairs enjoy the large 2nd, loft style bedroom with 2 window seats.

basement offers on site regular washer and dryer too.

off street parking behind the building (as well as on street parking)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.