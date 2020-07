Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3927 Bellefontaine Ave - Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Includes hardwood floors, fresh paint, dining area, decorative fireplace, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and lots of cabinet space!



Must make 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions and able to pass the criminal background check.

This home does not qualify for Section 8.

$35 application fee per adult



(RLNE5874851)