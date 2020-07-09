3920 Morrell

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Northeast KC Home lots of Living Space - This Northeast area offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home features hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Nice fenced-in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is 825.00 per Month



(RLNE4297895)