3920 Morrell
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3920 Morrell

3920 Morrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Morrell Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
Scarritt Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Northeast KC Home lots of Living Space - This Northeast area offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home features hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen includes the following appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Nice fenced-in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is 825.00 per Month

(RLNE4297895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Morrell have any available units?
3920 Morrell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Morrell have?
Some of 3920 Morrell's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Morrell currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Morrell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Morrell pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Morrell is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Morrell offer parking?
No, 3920 Morrell does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Morrell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Morrell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Morrell have a pool?
No, 3920 Morrell does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Morrell have accessible units?
No, 3920 Morrell does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Morrell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Morrell has units with dishwashers.

