All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3920 E. 47th terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3920 E. 47th terr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

3920 E. 47th terr

3920 East 47th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3920 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20492120b2 ---- Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features all new kitchen with granite countertops and complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, living/dining area with lovely hardwood floors, bath has all new tile and flooring, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 E. 47th terr have any available units?
3920 E. 47th terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 E. 47th terr have?
Some of 3920 E. 47th terr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 E. 47th terr currently offering any rent specials?
3920 E. 47th terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 E. 47th terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th terr is pet friendly.
Does 3920 E. 47th terr offer parking?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th terr offers parking.
Does 3920 E. 47th terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 E. 47th terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 E. 47th terr have a pool?
No, 3920 E. 47th terr does not have a pool.
Does 3920 E. 47th terr have accessible units?
No, 3920 E. 47th terr does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 E. 47th terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th terr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary