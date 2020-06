Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Kansas City MO. Hardwood floors on the first floor with high ceilings! The master bedroom has an additional room off the side with updated batheroom. Shared driveway with off street parking and handicap accessible ramp off the rear entrance. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.