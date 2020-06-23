3812 Indiana Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance ceiling fan alarm system

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF 1st MONTHS RENT!!! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! **

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, AND HALF OFF 13TH MONTH RENT IF LEASE IS RENEWED!!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



Alarm system is included with this property at a rate of $30.00 a month.



