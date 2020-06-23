All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

3812 Indiana Avenue

3812 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3812 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
alarm system
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF 1st MONTHS RENT!!! - **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! **
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT, AND HALF OFF 13TH MONTH RENT IF LEASE IS RENEWED!!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

Alarm system is included with this property at a rate of $30.00 a month.

(RLNE4256512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

