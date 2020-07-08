3804 Northwest 94th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer construction town homes featuring neutral interior paint, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on. Amenities include a community pool and lawn care.



Conveniently located north of the new roundabout at Green Hills Road and Old Tiffany Springs Road off of Highway 152 in the Genesis Crossing subdivision in the Communities of Green Hills. Easy access to HWY 169 and I-29. Minutes from grocery stores, pharmacies, St. Luke's Northland Hospital, and Zona Rosa. In the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District.



Ready for immediate occupancy

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.