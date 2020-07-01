3800 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage (no automatic opener). Roomy with hardwood flooring, unfinished rock basement for sealed storage, fenced in backyard, includes washer and dryer hook ups, new appliances.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings. Tenant responsible for all lawn care.



Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

