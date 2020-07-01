All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3708 North College Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020

3708 North College Avenue

3708 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3708 North College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Cooley Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated home on a private street in the desirable Cooley Highlands neighborhood. This family friendly spacious 2,390 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 3 baths with an recreational room boasts: - New carpets - New floor - Newly painted interior - New Door - Newer Windows - New roof and gutter - Updated electrical - New HVAC Unit - New Water Heater - Screened Porch - Exposed Deck Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both shopping, dining and culture. The Chouteau Elementary school, Northgate Middle School and North Kansas City High schools are all within 2.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 North College Avenue have any available units?
3708 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 North College Avenue have?
Some of 3708 North College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3708 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3708 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3708 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3708 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 3708 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 3708 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3708 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3708 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.

