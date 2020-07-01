3708 North College Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated home on a private street in the desirable Cooley Highlands neighborhood. This family friendly spacious 2,390 sq ft home with 4 bedrooms & 3 baths with an recreational room boasts: - New carpets - New floor - Newly painted interior - New Door - Newer Windows - New roof and gutter - Updated electrical - New HVAC Unit - New Water Heater - Screened Porch - Exposed Deck Location, location, location! The property is minutes from both shopping, dining and culture. The Chouteau Elementary school, Northgate Middle School and North Kansas City High schools are all within 2.2 miles



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/kansas-city-mo?lid=12972827



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5473120)