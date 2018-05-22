All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 6 2019

3623 Garfield Ave

Location

3623 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,334 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Big and spacious. New Carpet, paint, tile. Brand new Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Huge detached garage.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher or
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
View our website at www.USREEBPM.COM
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
816 273-8668

The advertised rent price DOES NOT include $15/month required enrollment in property liability insurance program, which protects the property against unintentional tenant damage. Tenant may also purchase renter's insurance separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Garfield Ave have any available units?
3623 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 3623 Garfield Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Garfield Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 3623 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3623 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3623 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Garfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

