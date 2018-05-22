3623 Garfield Ave

Amenities
This 1,334 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Big and spacious. New Carpet, paint, tile. Brand new Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Huge detached garage.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher or
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
The advertised rent price DOES NOT include $15/month required enrollment in property liability insurance program, which protects the property against unintentional tenant damage. Tenant may also purchase renter's insurance separately.