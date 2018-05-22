3623 Garfield Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This 1,334 Sq ft property was built in 1905 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Big and spacious. New Carpet, paint, tile. Brand new Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. Everything new and updated. Central Air Conditioning. Huge detached garage.

Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 or 4 bedroom voucher or

Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET

The advertised rent price DOES NOT include $15/month required enrollment in property liability insurance program, which protects the property against unintentional tenant damage. Tenant may also purchase renter's insurance separately.