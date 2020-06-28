All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3619 Bridge Manor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3619 Bridge Manor Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

3619 Bridge Manor Drive

3619 Bridge Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3619 Bridge Manor Drive, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of space in this 3 bedroom, 3 bath split entry house! Hardwood floors through out. Living room and family room both have fireplaces. Back door right off the kitchen opens to a private patio and large back yard. Location is just minutes to shopping, and highways. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have any available units?
3619 Bridge Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have?
Some of 3619 Bridge Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Bridge Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Bridge Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Bridge Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Bridge Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Bridge Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary