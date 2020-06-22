3504 NW 93rd Pl

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave range oven

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30f8d7b073 ----

The Genesis Trails rental home community is ideal for those who want a single-level home nestled in a private, wooded setting with picturesque views.



This community is located in the Genesis at Green Hills subdivision just minutes from metropolitan Kansas City with its award-winning restaurants, jazz and blues music, art museums, professional sports teams, and nearby upscale shopping.



The living room allows plenty of furniture with its spacious size that opens into the kitchen and the dining room.



The kitchen includes a fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and a microwave!



The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite complete with dual vanities.



Each of the bedrooms are well sized and have plenty of closet space.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent



Filter Easy Program

Granite Countertop

No Cats