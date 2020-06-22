All apartments in Kansas City
3504 NW 93rd Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3504 NW 93rd Pl

3504 Northwest 93rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Northwest 93rd Place, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
oven
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30f8d7b073 ----
The Genesis Trails rental home community is ideal for those who want a single-level home nestled in a private, wooded setting with picturesque views.

This community is located in the Genesis at Green Hills subdivision just minutes from metropolitan Kansas City with its award-winning restaurants, jazz and blues music, art museums, professional sports teams, and nearby upscale shopping.

The living room allows plenty of furniture with its spacious size that opens into the kitchen and the dining room.

The kitchen includes a fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher and a microwave!

The master bedroom features a walk in closet and en-suite complete with dual vanities.

Each of the bedrooms are well sized and have plenty of closet space.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent

Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have any available units?
3504 NW 93rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have?
Some of 3504 NW 93rd Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3504 NW 93rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3504 NW 93rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 NW 93rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3504 NW 93rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl offer parking?
No, 3504 NW 93rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 NW 93rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have a pool?
No, 3504 NW 93rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 3504 NW 93rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 NW 93rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3504 NW 93rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
