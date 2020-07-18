3500 Hunter Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in private driveway - Cute secluded 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent SOON! This home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, and a full basement for extra storage with easy access to attached one car garage. Property is close to major highways for commuting.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE4944810)