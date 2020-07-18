All apartments in Kansas City
3500 Hunter Ave

3500 Hunter Avenue · (816) 453-5532 ext. 3456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Hunter Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Cunningham Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3500 Hunter Ave · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in private driveway - Cute secluded 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent SOON! This home features a large living room, eat in kitchen, and a full basement for extra storage with easy access to attached one car garage. Property is close to major highways for commuting.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE4944810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Hunter Ave have any available units?
3500 Hunter Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Hunter Ave have?
Some of 3500 Hunter Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Hunter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Hunter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Hunter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Hunter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Hunter Ave offers parking.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have a pool?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have accessible units?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
