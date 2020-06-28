3431 Askew Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully restored house features original hardwood flooring and woodwork and is a true example of how they built houses in the day. Enter through the screened porch into the large living room with attached dining area, and walk through to the open kitchen featuring marble flooring with half-bath in the rear mud room. First floor also has a large master bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one of which could easily be used as a playroom or home office. Shared driveway, and centrally located - just two blocks from the Central Academy of Excellence and easy access to shops and transport on Linwood Blvd.



View at your convenience using our self-showing system.



- $750 rent, $750 deposit



- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee



- $40 Application Fee



- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies



- Sorry, no vouchers



Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.