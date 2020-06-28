All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3431 Askew Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3431 Askew Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 4:24 PM

3431 Askew Avenue

3431 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3431 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully restored house features original hardwood flooring and woodwork and is a true example of how they built houses in the day. Enter through the screened porch into the large living room with attached dining area, and walk through to the open kitchen featuring marble flooring with half-bath in the rear mud room. First floor also has a large master bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, one of which could easily be used as a playroom or home office. Shared driveway, and centrally located - just two blocks from the Central Academy of Excellence and easy access to shops and transport on Linwood Blvd.

View at your convenience using our self-showing system.

- $750 rent, $750 deposit

- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee

- $40 Application Fee

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 Askew Avenue have any available units?
3431 Askew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3431 Askew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3431 Askew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 Askew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3431 Askew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue offer parking?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue have a pool?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 Askew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 Askew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary