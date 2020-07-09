All apartments in Kansas City
3429 East 45 Terrace

Location

3429 East 45th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This beautifully redone 5 bedroom house has an amazing amount of room. Tons of natural light, very nice bathrooms, all new finishes throughout, fenced backyard, one car garage, and the list goes on. This home will have tons of room for you. All kitchen appliances are included and will be installed prior to move in.

The rent is $1,200 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 East 45 Terrace have any available units?
3429 East 45 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 East 45 Terrace have?
Some of 3429 East 45 Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 East 45 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3429 East 45 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 East 45 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 East 45 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3429 East 45 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3429 East 45 Terrace offers parking.
Does 3429 East 45 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 East 45 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 East 45 Terrace have a pool?
No, 3429 East 45 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3429 East 45 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3429 East 45 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 East 45 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 East 45 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

