3429 East 45 Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This beautifully redone 5 bedroom house has an amazing amount of room. Tons of natural light, very nice bathrooms, all new finishes throughout, fenced backyard, one car garage, and the list goes on. This home will have tons of room for you. All kitchen appliances are included and will be installed prior to move in.



The rent is $1,200 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 30-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

