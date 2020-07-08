All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
342 Woodland Ave
342 Woodland Ave

342 Woodland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

342 Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious first floor 1 bedroom available in historic Pendleton Heights!
Behind Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience.
Next to several parks. Fresh paint and new carpet!
Spacious apartment has walk out back door off the living room. Open kitchen area with room for a dining table. Stove and fridge provided!
Lots of closet space for storage. Secured entry. Off street parking.
No felonies, rental judgments or evictions. No pets or KCMO vouchers please.
Tenant pays electric only!

10 month lease

**Listing photos are from the same floor plan, but may be from a different unit. Colors/patterns subject to vary**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

